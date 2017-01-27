Evansville Exchange Student Reacts to Trump’s Executive Order
As President Trump continues his executive actions on immigration, Syrian refugees and their families, including some Tri-State college students wonder what will happen next.
Part of Trump’s executive action involving Syria includes a three-month suspension of the US refugee admission program.
While this executive order is meant to keep radical Islamic terrorist out of the country. A Syrian student in Evansville, says to target people from Syria and Middle Eastern countries is not the way to do it.