Evansville Entrepreneur Creates Portable Home Recording Device

An Evansville entrepreneur creates a home recording device that he says can help solve problems for amateur musicians. Now he is starting a Kickstarter campaign, hoping to raise money to bring his dream to homes across the Tri-state.

Karl Williams is an HVAC techician who created a portable sound recording studio. He says after years of recording songs himself, he was tired of poor sound quality, and going to a studio to record can get pricey – fast.

So he created a hand-held sound enclosure, that eliminates background noise, and it all works through the technology of your smart phone.

There are three weeks left for this Kickstarter campaign.

For more information about this project, visit Portable Home Recording Device – Juggernaut.

