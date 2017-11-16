Evansville Endowment Fund Awards $414,314 to Evansville Charities

The city of Evansville Endowment Fund held its annual reception on Thursday. 22 Evansville Charitable organizations were awarded $414,314 during the ceremony.

The city of Evansville Endowment Fund has given away about $3.5 million since it was created in 1998.

For charities like the United Caring Shelter, this money goes towards things like fire safety and suppression equipment.

UCS Executive Director Jason Emmerson says, “This is important I mean on one hand we have people giving us money which we like but it’s another step for another group of people to learn bout what we do but more importantly were here with other agencies and other parts of the community who also do good work!”

The application process for the city of Evansville Endowment Fund Starts in May.



Comments

comments