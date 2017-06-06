Evansville Emergency Rooms Manage Increase in Drug Overdoses

Reports from the Indiana State Department of Health show major increases in fatal drug overdoses throughout the state. Emergency room visits for non-fatal drug overdoses have also been on the rise.

The opioid epidemic is spreading across the country, and recent reports show that Indiana is no exception.

The New York Times recently reported that overdose deaths most likely exceeded 59,000 in 2016, which is the largest annual jump recorded in U.S. History.

Here in Indiana, deadly drug overdoses have risen 3.5% each year since 2011, and emergency room visits for non fatal drug overdoses have increased over 60%.

Deaconess Emergency Room Physician Dr. Peter Stevenson says the increase in overdose patients is very noticeable.

“Oh I’ve seen a huge increase, for example last year, the ambulance service AMR gave out 248 doses of Narcan, which is the drug that we use to convert the overdose. They gave out 248 doses over the whole year, so far this year we’re at over 200,” Dr. Stevenson said, “So a dramatic increase in the streets, obviously those patients end up coming to the emergency department.”

But what about fatal overdoses?

He said, “It’s not non-lethal. If you look at the number of deaths in Evansville in the year 2016, we had 50 deaths from overdoses.”

Although there is a drastic increase in overdose patients, doctors at Deaconess and St. Vincent say it does not put a strain on the staff since they are equipped to handle any situation at any time.

However, doctors at both hospitals are trying to prevent the problem from growing.

St. Vincent Dr. Otto Susec said, “I mean as you can imagine, if you recognize someone it is getting all the resources involved can be time prohibitive in a busy emergency department so it is a difficult problem to try to manage it, but we do try to recognize those patients, and get them referred in the right direction.”

Physicians at Deaconess also utilize the narcan website to recognize patients that are at risk.

Dr. Stevenson said, “It pops right up and tells you who they’ve seen, what prescriptions they’ve been getting, when they got them, and based upon that it actually tells you their risk of taking an overdose.”

Although the doctors are doing their best to stop the opioid epidemic, they both agree it’s not an easy task.

“Unfortunately it’s an epidemic that we need to solve, and it’s a complex one,” Dr. Susec said.

