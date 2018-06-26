Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Receives Large Donation

The Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium received a $32,000 contribution from Walmart’s State Giving Fund. This grant will help feed more than 3,500 hungry men, women, and children who rely on their seven food pantries for nutritious food every month.

“We recently opened two of our pantries for evening hours and these are especially helpful to the working poor and students attending classes during the day,” said food bank administrator Sylvia Deters. “This contribution from Walmart allows us to ensure more people have access to healthy and quality food when they need it most.”

The mission of the Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium is to feed hungry people. This mission is made possible by seven Evansville area food pantries that include Central United Methodist Church, Nativity, Patchwork Central, St. Matthews, St. Vincent de Paul, Simpson United Methodist, and Zion Missionary Baptist.

Multiple consortium pantries are open across Evansville, where families receive a nutritionally balanced food order that includes enough food for them to fix about 12 meals once every 30 days.

More information on Walmart’s State Giving Fund can be found at foundation.walmart.com/ourfocushunger

