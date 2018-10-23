Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Educator Named History Teacher of the Year October 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

The Indiana Historical Society has named Merrill Punke of Evansville the 2018 Caleb Mills Indiana History Teacher of the Year.

Officials say the passion and drive for history that Punke shares with his students make them want to give it their all in the class room.

This year alone, 104 of Punke’s students competed in a regional NHDI contest, with five moving on to the National Contest for National History Day in Washington, D.C. In addition, Punke was nominated for the James F. Harris Teacher Award for National History Day.

“He always finds a way to bring history to our students in a unique and very real way,” writes Wendy McNamara, ECHS director, in a letter of support for Punke’s nomination. “Our students have become true historians because of his leadership and have been able to truly experience history rather than just reading about it or watching a video.”

Punke is one of seven individuals being honored by IHS’s 2018 Founders Day awards. Honorees will be recognized during the annual Founders Day dinner on November 5th, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Click here for more information on this event and other IHS programs.

