An early morning fire damages a duplex near downtown Evansville.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Jefferson Street. Fire officials said the unoccupied side of the duplex caught fire. A man who lives in the adjacent side noticed the blaze and called 911.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

