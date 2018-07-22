Evansville Dunkerz Standout Receives Golden Ticket

Second chances are not meant to be wasted.

Life keeps trying to stack the odds against Roscoe Savage, but with his best friend and cousin looking down on him, he believes anything is possible.

Savage, who most recently played for the Evansville Dunkerz, received an invite to the American Basketball Association (ABA) Gold League.

He will play for the Baltimore Sparks in a first-to-50 points setting that features 5-on-5 basketball at a rapid pace.

The games will be played in Las Vegas from Aug. 4 – Sept. 22.

