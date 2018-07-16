Evansville Drug Dealer Receives 28 Year Sentence

Clark Johnson of Evansville received a sentence of 28 years from the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

He is being sentenced for drug dealing and weapon charges stemming from an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force.

In August of last year, detectives searched Johnson’s apartment on S. New York where the found just under 250 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, a stolen gun, and 150 rounds of ammunition.

“Because of information from the community, detectives assigned to the Joint Drug Task Force were able to stop the flow of cocaine coming from Clark Johnson into Evansville,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

To report illegal activity anonymously, use the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

