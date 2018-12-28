Home Indiana Evansville Drivers Take Advantage of Low Gas Prices December 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Gas prices in Evansville are the lowest they’ve been in more than a year. Prices at several gas stations around town have fallen below $2.

A ten cent gas tax went into effect in Indiana this year. That has Hoosier drivers paying more especially compared to drivers in Kentucky. 44News spoke with driver who say they’re happy to feel less pressure at the pump.

Aaron Hoover says, “It’s really helping because since last night i put the gas. If we need to travel it allows for more, less on the paycheck. I see it as a real benefit.”

The last time the average price of a gallon of gas was this low was July of 2017.

