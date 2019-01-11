Evansville Drivers Impacted by Winter Conditions

The Tri-State is feeling the effects of winter. Here in Evansville, some drivers are hitting telephone poles due to the slick conditions of the roads.

Officials say it’s important for drivers to not speed and to remember to give yourself plenty of space between cars as it only takes a few inches of snow to cause an accident.

According to 44News Chief Meteorologist Cameron Hopman, the Tri-State can see as much as 7 inches of snow.

He says our northern counties will likely see more accumulation.

