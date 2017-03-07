Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Driver Causes Damage to a Storage Unit After Running Red Light March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville driver causes damage to a storage unit after running a red light at the intersection of Covert and Weinbach Avenue. A black SUV driving westbound on Covert Avenue ran a red light at the intersection of Weinbach Avenue when the driver tried to avoid a southbound car. That’s when the vehicle rear ended another car traveling eastbound on Covert before losing control. The black SUV ended up crashing into a storage unit at an Evansville business.

No one was injured in the accident. There is no damage to the building that the storage unit was attached to.

