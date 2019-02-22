Evansville Driver Accused of Driving Under the Influence in 2 Separate Crashes

An Evansville man was arrested Thursday after police say he was involved in two wrecks while under the influence.

41-year-old Nicholas Ryan Murphy is accused of fleeing a hit-and-run crash and then hitting a minivan head-on minutes later on Morgan Avenue. Police say the minivan driver was seriously injured.

The first crash Murphy is accused in happened on Morgan Ave. near Green River Road. According to the witness, Murphy was driving a trailblazer while going the wrong way and sideswiped the vehicle.

The second crash happened on Boeke Road and Morgan with three vehicles involved. Police say a victim in that crash sustained fractured bones in her legs and ribs. Murphy is accused of driving in both collisions.

While at the hospital, Murphy tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana, and benzodiazepines.

He is facing two separate charges, as well as a hit and run.

He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

