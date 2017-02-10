Evansville DoubleTree Hotel Restaurant Releases New Menu

We’re just a couple days away from the grand opening of the new downtown DoubleTree Hotel. The new restaurant in the hotel is releasing its menu. The new hotel includes a restaurant and a bar. The restaurant is called Stone City Grill and they will serve both lunch and dinner.

The Quarry Bar is located in the lobby and will be a place for guests to mingle and relax. The grand opening of the new DoubleTree is set for this Tuesday, February 14th.

For more information, visit Evansville DoubleTree Hotel.

