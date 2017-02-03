44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville DoubleTree Hotel Announces Ribbon-Cutting

February 3rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The opening day for the new downtown Evansville hotel is getting closer. The Doubletree by Hilton will host a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, February 14th.

The DoubleTree by Hilton completed construction on its 241-key new upscale, full-service five-story hotel. It’s a $61 million full-service convention hotel that will be connected via sky bridge to the Ford Center and the Old National Events Plaza. It features 241 rooms and suites, an outdoor pool, bar and grill and a convention center. The hotel is also next door to the IU Medical School.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be at the ribbon-cutting event at 10 a.m. The public will be able to tour the hotel throughout the day.

For more information, visit Evansville DoubleTree Hotel.

