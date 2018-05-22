Evansville Doctor Receives 2017 Civic Award

The Evansville Rotary Club recognizes it’s 2017 Civic Award winner. Dr. Stephen Becker is this year’s recipient for his leadership and dedication to bringing a four-year medical school to Evansville.

The award recognizes outstanding people who perform civic, charitable, humanitarian, or cultural services for the city and its people. This year, the Rotary is celebrating 90 years of recognizing those who serve.

“The community as a whole has come together and rallied behind a cause so I think it is much bigger than getting an award. It is much more about an incredibly positive movement in our region and community,” says Becker.

The first recipient of the Civic Award was E. Mead Johnson, Sr. in 1927.

Last year Barbara and Brian Williams received the 2016 award.

