Evansville Doctor Honored with Star Performer Award

Mohammad I. Hussain was recently honored by MDwise, an Indiana-based nonprofit health maintenance organization who’s focus is serving uninsured and underinsured Hoosiers.

Dr. Hussain received the recognition for going above and beyond to provide the maximum level of quality and service to patients.

“We are proud to have a partnership with Dr. Hussain and his staff. They are a wonderful representation of the quality service our provider offices give their communities,” said Lindsey Lux Kleman, Vice President of Operation at MDwise. “The Star Performer Award allows us to recognize the providers in our network who go above and beyond to provide a high level of service to our members.”

When selecting the Star Performer Honorees, specific areas of criteria are sought out including achieving measures of clinical performance, best practice implementation, patient outreach, and compassion.

