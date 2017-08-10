Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Doctor Accused of Falsifying Records Takes Plea Deal August 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville doctor accused of falsifying psychological reports in multiple court cases takes a plea deal. Albert Fink pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge.

Dr. Albert Fink was a court-appointed doctor for multiple court cases in Indiana. Last year, he was set to testify in the Caleb Loving case, but police say he intentionally crashed his car to avoid taking the stand.

Fink later admitted to authorities that he falsified mental health records.

Dr. Fink’s jail time was reduced to probation, plus a $10,000 fine. Fink also has to surrender all of his professional licenses.

