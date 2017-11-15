The two-day Evansville Diversity Lecture Series continues tonight at Old National Bank in downtown Evansville. This year’s keynote speaker is Lee Mun Wah, a renowned Chinese American documentary filmmaker, educator, poet, and master diversity trainer. Today there is a workshop on the topic, Creating a Multicultural Community. The workshop is from 8:30AM – 12PM at Old National Bank. The workshop is free, and an RSVP is requested. You can do that by emailing, diversitylectureseries@gmail.com, or calling 812-468-1002.

