Evansville District Receives Four New Indiana State Troopers October 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville District receives four new State Troopers. Kyle Otolski, Jonathan Lukeman, Daltyn Backes, and Chase Eaton have been assigned to the Evansville District as Indiana State Troopers.

On October 19th, 33 troopers graduated from the Indiana State Police Recruit School after completing 24 weeks of intense training, exceeding 1,000 hours. Some areas of training included criminal and traffic law, crash investigations, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, and a host of other subjects related to modern policing.

Each trooper was assigned to one of 14 state police posts across the Hoosier state. For the next three months, these troopers will work side by side with field training officers.

Once they complete field training, the troopers will be assigned a cruiser and will begin solo patrol in the Evansville District.

Otolski is an Evansville-native and a 2013 Harrison High School graduate. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice at Anderson University. Otolski lives in Evansville and will primarily patrol Warrick County.

Lukeman is an Evansville-native who graduated from Central High School in 2011. He went to Ivy Tech Community College and received an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He lives in Vanderburgh County and will primarily patrol Gibson County.

Backes is an Evansville-native who graduated in 2012 from Reitz High School. He majored in Criminal Justice at USI. He is currently living in Evansville and will primarily patrol Posey County.

Eaton is a Petersburg-native and graduated from Pike Central High School in 2014. He attended Vincennes University and received an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement. Eaton spent nearly three years as a correctional officer and dispatcher at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office before joining ISP. Eaton currently lives in Otwell and will primarily patrol Pike County.

