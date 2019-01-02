Evansville Dispatchers to Replace Current Radio System

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch is upgrading its radio and communication system.

Dispatchers will no longer be using the Enhanced Digital Access Communications System and they’re replacing it with a P25 radio system.

Civilian police scanners that monitored the EDACS system will no longer receive local radio traffic.

Dispatchers say you can pick up the P25 programmable scanner on various websites or buy them from some local retailers.

The scanner has to be programmed to receive the local public service agencies if you want to monitor radio traffic.

