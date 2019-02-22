Evansville Diocese Releases Names of Credible Allegations Against Clergy

The Diocese of Evansville released credible allegations against priests.

Below is the list of credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor:

Michael Allen

John Breidenbach

Joseph Clauss

James Clements

Wilfred Englert

Mark Kurzendoerfer

Arthur Mergen

Othmar Schroeder

Richard Wildeman

Jean Vogler

Warren Heitz, O.S.B

Robert Woerdeman, O.S.B.

The full list of allegations can be viewed below:

List-of-credible-allegations-against-clergy

Attached to the release was a message from Bishop Joseph Siegel:

A-Message-from-Bishop-Joseph-M.-Siegel

