Evansville Diocese Releases Names of Credible Allegations Against Clergy

The Diocese of Evansville released credible allegations against priests.
Below is the list of credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor:
- Michael Allen
- John Breidenbach
- Joseph Clauss
- James Clements
- Wilfred Englert
- Mark Kurzendoerfer
- Arthur Mergen
- Othmar Schroeder
- Richard Wildeman
- Jean Vogler
- Warren Heitz, O.S.B
- Robert Woerdeman, O.S.B.
The full list of allegations can be viewed below:
List-of-credible-allegations-against-clergy
Attached to the release was a message from Bishop Joseph Siegel:
A-Message-from-Bishop-Joseph-M.-Siegel