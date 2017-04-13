Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Department of Parks and Rec Looks to Fill Summer Positions April 13th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Department of Parks and Recreation is looking to fill more than 100 part-time, seasonal positions in Evansville.

Specific areas needing workers include parks, golf courses, playgrounds, and neighborhood pools.

Hartke Pool will be open from May 29th to August 8th, and neighborhood pools are expected to be open from June 3rd to July 30th.

Playgrounds will need workers including coordinators, supervisors, and leaders.

The recreation program, Summer Adventures Too, will begin May 30th and ends June 30th.

Staff will be trained in arts and crafts, sports, and other special events for children.

For more information on seasonal job openings, visit www.evansville.in.gov.

