Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Dentist to Offer Free Cleanings for Free Dentistry Day September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville dentist will offer a free cleaning or extraction for Free Dentistry Day. Evansville Family Dentistry will begin offering free services Friday morning at 1220 Washington Avenue. This is an effort to provide dental work to those who cannot afford it.

Patients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis with the first 150 patients guaranteed to be treated.

For more information, call Evansville Family Dentistry at 812-473-1400, or visit Free Dentistry Day.

Comments

comments