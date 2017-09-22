44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Dentist to Offer Free Cleanings for Free Dentistry Day

Evansville Dentist to Offer Free Cleanings for Free Dentistry Day

September 22nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

An Evansville dentist will offer a free cleaning or extraction for Free Dentistry Day. Evansville Family Dentistry will begin offering free services Friday morning at 1220 Washington Avenue. This is an effort to provide dental work to those who cannot afford it.

Patients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis with the first 150 patients guaranteed to be treated.

For more information, call Evansville Family Dentistry at 812-473-1400, or visit Free Dentistry Day.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.