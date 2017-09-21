Evansville Declares War on Rat Infestation

Some people may think rats are cute, but most of us think they’re just plain disgusting. They spread disease and leave a mess everywhere they go.

The City of Evansville is in overdrive as it works to get a grip on its rat problem. A task force is going neighborhood to neighborhood, putting a bulls eye on areas of the city where rats thrive. That’s because the city of Evansville wants every last rat gone.

Rats lurk deep below the surface, trawling through sewer pipes all over Evansville. That’s where Rob Williams comes in, declaring war on rats citywide.

As he gets suited up, his mission is clear: Find out where the rats are, and do whatever it takes to get them out.

“We baited this wire with some baiting material,” Rob Williams of Action Pest Control said, “and then what we’re going to do is run it down the wall of this basin.”

“We’ll put that in there first, and then seven to fourteen days we’ll come back and check that,” Williams said as he dropped a piece of bait attached to a metal wire into a drainage receptacle.

If the bait disappears, officials know they have a problem on their hands.

“Usually with rats, the whole things gonna be gone,” Williams said. “They don’t tear off little pieces. They eat the whole thing.”

Their insatiable hunger always gets the best of them. The next time they spot some bait, they’re ready to dine. That last supper – this time laced with poison – inevitably spells bad news.

“With this bait, you can leave it there and multiple rodents will eat on it and will travel off to wherever they go and hopefully die there,” Vanderburgh County Building Commissioner Ron Beane said.

The problem for the City of Evansville is that there are too many rats for them to keep up.

“Last year, we did about 1600 of these traps,” Beane said. “This year we’re shootin’ for about 2500.”

Compounding the problem: Rats multiply quickly. One mother giving birth to one litter can lead to more than 15,000 rats by the end of the next year.

They like crawling in the sewer because it’s wet and has plenty of water to drink, but that’s not the only place they thrive.

“If you have piles of limbs, debris and trash, they’ll hang out in those spots as well,” Beane said.

That’s one reason why city officials want you to keep your property clean. Cutting down on trash or areas with debris where rats can hide makes a huge difference as officials try to halt the city’s rat problem.

If you spot a rat and want action, call the city now. Their number is 812-436-7885.

