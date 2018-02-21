Evansville Day School Talks Sectional Draw

The Evansville Day School Eagles will play host Springs Valley in the Class A Sectional 64 bracket and the team only needs one win to advance to the championship.

The seniors on the team want to bring a sectional trophy home to the school, but will need to take down a 16-6 Blackhawks team.

Before the postseason, the Eagles battle Princeton at home as they try to gain momentum in the final game of the regular season and move above .500 for the first time this season.

