Evansville Day School to Commemorate MLK Day

Evansville Day School will be the only local school in session for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Instead of taking the day off, students will honor the life of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by learning about him and participating in service-learning projects.

As an independent school, they have the flexibility to create unique learning experiences for their students. Officials from Evansville Day School say teaching the younger generations about Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. is important because they may not be aware of the impact he had on our society.

“I think that it’s hugely important for our students who are a couple of generations removed from Dr. King to understand that his impact means so much. I think it’s important for our students to be in school that day, and to spend the day honoring him and honoring those who really embraced the concept of servant leadership in a similar way,” said Educator Corrie Sarol.

Students through fourth grade will spend the day making blankets and port pillows for chemo buddies. While older students will travel to the University of Evansville to participate in their on-campus activities.

