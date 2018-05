Home Indiana Evansville Evansville CVB Awards Grants to Three Local Nonprofits May 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Three local nonprofits have been awarded more than a half million dollars between them. The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau gave $250,000 to Mesker Park Zoo, $75,000 to the Willard Library, and $180,000 to Mickey’s Kingdom Playground.

The Bureau awards grants to organizations that help carry out its mission of supporting local hotels and attractions by developing and improving the convention and visitor industry in town.

