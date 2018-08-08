Evansville Crossing Guards Given More Power

School is officially back in session for some students in the Tri-State. Recently the Evansville City Council passed an amendment giving crossing guards more power when it comes to keeping students safe.

With early morning drop-offs and afternoon pickups, crossing guards are making sure EVSC students get to where they need to be safely.

Tonya DeVillez has been a crossing guard for more than twenty years and is keeping a close eye on the corners of Washington Middle School and Dexter Elementary.

“We might be crossing grandkids, your niece or nephew, you never know. I mean, I’m a grandmother of four and I treat your kids like I want my kids to be treated,” says DeVillez.

On a typical school day, she helps nearly forty kids cross the street, but says drivers need to be more aware in school zones.

“They need to do the speed limit. Go slow,” says DeVillez. “Think about the kids here. Sometimes these kids may come out and they don’t give us enough time to get in the middle of the road to stop the traffic.”

Over the summer, the Evansville City Council passed an amendment to a previous ordinance to give more power to crossing guards.

“What the new ordinance has done is it has allowed crossing guards to be utilized in the case of an emergency. We can have them go out there and if somebody disregards them they are subject to a penalty,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum, Evansville Police Department.

The ordinance doesn’t mean crossing guards will be directing traffic daily but instead makes crossing guards an arm of the police department.

“It is nice we have this available if we ever have an incident where a traffic control is secondary to scene security,” says Cullum. “We want our officers to be able to take care of the scene and then we can have help with somebody directing the traffic.”

EVSC spokesperson says the crossing guards are instrumental to the schools in the Tri-State.

“It makes us feel much better knowing that we have adults who are specially trained in helping students cross the street,” says Jason Woebkenberg, EVSC spokesperson.

As part of this amendment, the council has decided that any drivers who disregard a crossing guard’s traffic commands can be cited with a traffic violation. Evansville police want everyone to be mindful of the reduced speed limit in school zones.

