Evansville firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Thursday morning.

It happened just before 3:30am on the west side of town in the 1600 block of Louisiana Street.

The flames destroyed the garage. Vectren went out to the scene too, because the fire melted power-lines to a couple of homes.

A family lives in the house next to the garage, but no one was hurt.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

