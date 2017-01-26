Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Courier & Press Printing Work to Move to Louisville January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evnasville paper will move its printing work to Louisville. The Evansville Courier and Press reports it will stop printing operations at the East Walnut Street facility. All printing related work will move to Louisville, the home of The Courier Journal.

An article in the Thursday morning paper says, this will also include all printing-related work for The Gleaner in Henderson and The Weekly Advocate in Union County, Kentucky. The article also states 37 full-time and 11 part-time workers could lose jobs.

The paper’s parent company Gannett says the move will be effective March 31st.

