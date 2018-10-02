Evansville Couple Wins Big from Small Mistake

Herby and Cori Shehorn are benefiting from a small mistake by an employee selling them lottery tickets.

At the VCK Foodmart on 4301 Pollack Avenue, Herby asked for $10 in Mega Millions, put the ticket in his wallet and went home. It wasn’t until he arrived home that he realized the employee gave him $10 in CA$H 5 tickets instead. That ticket mistaking sold to him was the jackpot winner, and the couple won $703,588 before taxes.

Herby and Cori have been married 21 years. Herby is a retired carpenter, and Cori is a postal worker. Cori said winning the CA$H 5 jackpot allows the couple to “live burden-free.” The couple says they plan to save half the money and also renovate their house.

CA$H 5 is the only Hoosier Lottery daily Draw game with a rolling jackpot. The jackpot starts at $75,000 and increases by at least $5,000 every day until someone matches all five numbers.

CA$H jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759. CA$H 5 Overall Odds are 1 in 11.

