Evansville Couple Honored as the 2016 Rotary Civic Award Winners April 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Rotary Club of Evansville is honoring two outstanding members of the community. Barbara and Brian Williams received the organization’s 2016 Civic Award for the couple’s lifetime commitment to the law and community. They’re both lawyers, and the organization said they were chosen for the example they set.

Beyond the law, the couple is active in the community, helping at Soup Kitchens, volunteering with local scouts and even serving on the Alumni Board for IU’s Law School. The organization also says Barbara and Brian Williams are great examples of leadership, humility and excellence.

