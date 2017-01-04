Evansville Couple Arrested For Child Molestation

An Evansville couple is facing several charges after allegedly forcing a child to perform sex acts, and recording it all. The 12-year-old victim was brought to Holly’s House. Her interview led to the arrests of 32-year-old Kaara Broesch and 41-year-old Frederick Rogers.

The victim told investigators Broesch forced her to perform sexual acts with her boyfriend Rogers several times. And those acts were recorded.

The victim also says, the couple forced her to watch them have sex, and videos of people having sex.

Broesch and Rogers are charged with child molesting and exploitation. They are currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments