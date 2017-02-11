Evansville Country Club Hosting Hearts for Hounds Event

A night of elegance and giving back from your heart. The 4th annual Hearts for Hounds event happening at the Evansville Country Club Saturday night.

Possible adopters dressed up for an evening to support the dogs of Posey County.

Money raised will be used to help the dogs get adopted from spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations to any emergency surgeries.

The Evansville Swing Cats performed at this year’s event and it was hosted by local radio DJ Kat Mykals.

