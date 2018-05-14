Evansville Country Club Honors Women’s Health

Women in Evansville teed off to honor women’s health at the Evansville Country Club this afternoon. The Deaconess Classic for Women’s Health is a volunteer-led, women’s golf tournament devoted to increasing awareness of women’s heath and the importance of early detection.

Proceeds from todays event will provide financial resources to support the education, prevention, and treatment in the Tri-State of diseases that threaten the lives of women everywhere. Since the first Deaconess Classic, more than 11,000 mammograms have been provided to women.

