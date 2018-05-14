44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Country Club Honors Women’s Health

Evansville Country Club Honors Women’s Health

May 14th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Women in Evansville teed off to honor women’s health at the Evansville Country Club this afternoon. The Deaconess Classic for Women’s Health is a volunteer-led, women’s golf tournament devoted to increasing awareness of women’s heath and the importance of early detection.

Proceeds from todays event will provide financial resources to support the education, prevention, and treatment in the Tri-State of diseases that threaten the lives of women everywhere. Since the first Deaconess Classic, more than 11,000 mammograms have been provided to women.

Townsend Outlaw

More Posts - Website

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.