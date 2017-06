Home Indiana Evansville Convenience Store Clerk Held At Gunpoint in Afternoon Robbery June 15th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

The clerk at an east side Evansville convenience store is held at gunpoint during an afternoon robbery. According to police, officers were called to Mike’s Food Mart in the 400 block of East Riverside Drive around 3:15pm Wednesday afternoon. The victims says, the suspect held a gun to her head. It’s not known how much cash or what was taken in the robbery. If you have information about this crime, call Evansville Police.

