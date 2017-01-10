Evansville Construction Company, Working on Local Projects, Files for Bankruptcy
An Evansville-based construction company files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, causing two Tri-State projects to hit a snag.
Peyronnin Construction filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection Monday. The company has been working on both the Bluegrass Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky and the McLean County Water Treatment Plant.
Officials say they still plan to wrap up work by this fall on the McLean County project.
As for the Bluegrass Museum, officials tell 44News, work on the museum has stopped at this point.
