Evansville Construction Company Liquidating Its Assets

An Evansville-based construction company is liquidating all of its assets. Curran Miller will liquidate the assets of Peyronnin Construction Company. Peyronnin filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in January, which caused two tri-state projects to hit a snag. The company was working on both the Bluegrass Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky and the McLean County Water Treatment Plant.

Auction items include all construction and excavating equipment, work trucks, passenger vehicles, hand and power tools and flat and box trailers. Online bidding for the auction started on Monday, March 27th and will run through Monday, April 24th at 10 a.m.

To bid on items, visit Peyronnin Construction Company Online Auction.

Showings will continue Wednesday, April 19th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit Curran Miller, or call Wendy Miller at 800-264-0601.

Photo Courtesy of Global Auction – Peyronnin

