Evansville Considering Replacement For Lloyd Pool

This Wednesday the Evansville Parks Board will hear a request for a planning study for a replacement for Lloyd Pool. The 41 year old pool is on its last legs – the manufacturing company that Evansville Parks and Recreation work with says they cannot put in any new liners. If the proposed study is to pass, and Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is confident that it will, city officials are hopeful that it will be completed by the end of the year. This will allow city officials ample time to look over the proposed new location and options.

Comments

comments