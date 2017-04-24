Evansville Company Seeking Layoffs in July

More than 100 layoffs are coming to a clinical development company in Evansville. A warn notice was sent out today to employees at Covance’s Oakley Street laboratory.

A total of 101 jobs are being cut from the facility in a reduction in force measure that’s set to being July 24th.

The warn notice says employees who are affected won’t have any bumping rights, and there’s no collective bargaining representative for them.

