Evansville Companies Offer Incentives For New Hires

You may have seen many help wanted signs from different companies across Evansville. Many are offering good salaries and wages or even bonuses for applying.

Employers want you to know there are jobs out there but you just need to find them. There are agencies that can help you find the job that fits your skill set and depending on your abilities, you may find some extra money in your pocket before you even start working.

Sara Worstell of Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce said, “Indiana has a labor force participation rate that is higher than the nation, however, companies that have seen a decrease in their applicants have become more creative in how they attract talent.”

Employers want you! Companies all across the Tri-State are hiring. One of them is brake supply – a company that makes parts for the mining industry.

They are seeking out welders, mechanics, and machinists. Skilled labor which is hard to find.

Rick Barron Director of Human Resources for Brake Supply said, “We’re fairly successful in recruiting, the company has a good reputation in the community and we’re a good employer, low turnover but we still struggle to find some of the skilled labor.”

Some companies have found other ways of attracting future employees.

Through signing or retention bonuses. Brake supply offers a 1000 dollar signing bonus for certain skilled positions.

Barron said, “We found that we had to do that in this type labor market to try to compete with other employers so we’re doing whatever we can to lure good applicants to break supply.”

Throughout town, you can find various companies advertising similar incentives.

Barron said, “We’ve had to do other means to recruit such as billboards, radio and different things like that and it’s been fairly successful but we could use more people.”

Work-one offers you a chance to meet with professionals that will help you identify your skills – free of charge.

They also have a large job database they can search – to help you find the right fit.

Worstell said, “We can help you do interviewing, job search techniques, and prepare you for your next career.

Greg Wathen President and CEO of Economic Development Coalition Southwest Indiana says recent ground breaking’s like Post House and the new YMCA are just a few things the city is doing to attract others to the job market.

