Evansville Community Unifies to Celebrate First Night of Kwanzaa

Unifies to Celebrate First Night of Kwanzaa December 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Kwanzaa is a worldwide event predicated on the celebration of seven different principles. The holiday lasts for a week and the seven days each serve their purpose. The first night is traditionally about unity and the community unified Tuesday at the Evansville African American Museum.

Kwanzaa is a celebration centered around the young and the old. At the African American Museum Tuesday the festivities were set to start but not before the eldest in the room gave their blessing.

The Soul Writers’ Guild who put on the annual event says their mission is about educating folks about the holiday.

African American Museum President Lana Burton says, “When we think about unity we think about us agreeing sometimes to disagree but to respect each other’s viewpoint and to know that we need to work and to come to common ground to make sure that we not only in this country but around the world are unified and want to make sure that everyone is taken care of.”

The event is expanded beyond just one night this year. Wednesday, the celebration continues at the boom squad building at 800 South Evans Street.

Thursday, the celebration ends at Zion Baptist Church. Both of those events begin at 6 p.m.



