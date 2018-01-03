Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Community Members Brainstorm Ways to Combat Violence January 3rd, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

With increased violence happening in Evansville, community members are beginning to discuss ways to combat these crimes. The conversation comes after several homicides in the last few weeks in the city.

Since December 18th, seven lives have been lost in Evansville to violent crimes or a police chase.

“Well it’s scary,” said Evansville City Councilman Jonathan Weaver. “There’s obviously something going on that’s causing all this.”

Now, community members are brainstorming ideas to prevent another life lost too soon in a violent crime.

Councilman Weaver posted on his Facebook page about an idea of a gun buyback program in the city, similar to what other cities like San Francisco and St. Louis are doing. In Evansville, it’s being met with mixed reviews.

That is a tough topic for not only us in the community but millions of Americans around the nation,” said Damion Riley, Project Body Bag founder. “I think that it’s a sore spot because it can help and it can harm.”

Riley created his Project Body Bag presentation two years ago to get teens to put the guns down and know their lives are valuable. He says he’s support a gun buyback program if it has the right conditions.

“My thing is getting involved with a vendor, Walmart, ‘Hey, we’ll give you a hundred dollar gift card, just get this gun off the street,'” said Riley. “Let’s make these streets safer.”

While law enforcement officials in the city and county aren’t fans of gun buyback programs, there are still other options to consider. One alternative is something called Shot Spotter, sensors that would be placed around the city to detect gunfire and can help improve response time. Councilman Weaver says it’s something he hopes city council can find the money for this year, with the help of the Local Option Income Tax passed in the fall.

“That’s a big item that the police chief wants,” said Weaver. “And i think we can all work together to make that a reality.”

For more information on Shot Spotter click here.



