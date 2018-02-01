Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Community Leaders Take on Racism With Panel Discussion February 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A racist image made the social media rounds last fall, three white teens mock lynching a black doll. EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith called for the community to respond and Thursday night was the first step.

Evansville Mayor and the Human Relations Commission put together a panel discussion on the topic. Much of the focus Wednesday night was on education and creating a dialogue so incidents like last fall won’t happen again.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says, “How we treat each other is increasingly important. It matters to be nice to people it matters to understand so if we don’t understand people frequently we have things that led to incidents like we had last fall.”

Mayor Winnecke expects to have three more of these meetings.

Comments

comments