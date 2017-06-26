Evansville Community Helps With Shrinersfest Cleanup

The cleanup is nearly complete after a busy weekend on the Evansville riverfront.

Shrinersfest organizers say every year they try to have Riverside Drive open by the Monday afternoon after the festival.

They say they’ve gotten large amount of help from the community cleaning up after this year’s event.

Organizers say they pride themselves on the efficiency of the festival cleanup.

Organizers say this year’s Shrinerfest took a little bit of a hit with two days of rain.

They say two sunnier days after the rain cleared helped the turnout trough the end of the weekend.

