Evansville Colleges React To Kavanaugh/Ford Senate Judiciary Hearing

In front of a Senate Judiciary Committee, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford faced questions about her alleged sexual assault by Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a high school party back in 1982.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh denies all allegations and spoke out in his defense. Allegations of sexual assault were the center of a historic hearing in Washington.

Dr. Robert Dion, a political science professor at University of Evansville said, “We’re having another national discussion about how women are treated about whether we believe them or not when they were victims of misbehavior or sexual assault.”

Dion says this hearing is part of a bigger societal issue. “Sadly enough this grilling of this woman who has come forward is an opportunity for Americans to reflect on whether we can do better as a society.”

While the Senate determines if Dr. Ford’s allegations are in fact true. The future balance of the Supreme Court is in their hands.

Dion says, “Clearly we want to be fair to all sides involved and the senate is making a high-stakes decision so they want to be as fair as they can and hear from both sides.”

Students we caught up with at the University of Southern Indiana agree vetting Kavanaugh is key to whether he will be confirmed.

Marshall Gruber, a sophomore at USI said, “It’s certainly important to make sure we are nominating people to the supreme court that have integrity that we want to be judging other people on the merits of very important issues going forward but at the same time it’s really he said she said with not a whole lot of evidence.”

Dion says it’s extremely rare and dangerous for someone to come out with false accusations.

“If she would come forward and say something flatly false and demonstrably false for political reasons she’s really disrupting her life and possibly destroying her reputation the whole notion that this is cooked up for some political grand purpose seems a little bit far fetched. ”

