Evansville Coffee Shop Haunted by Ghost

Employees at Penny Lane Coffee House in Evansville knew there was something paranormal at foot. Whether it was lights flicking off late at night, bathroom exhaust fans turning on without a person in the bathroom, or the weird noises that come from the basement: employees knew they may be in the presence of a ghost.

They named the ghost Fletcher. Coffee shop workers say he wasn’t around to haunt or scare, but just to pester folks at inconvenient times.

Employees were shocked when they saw a Haunted Historic Evansville post that revealed the ghost’s true identity. She is Annie Fellows Johnston, and her husband used to own the building that now hosts Penny Lane. The building at that time was a pharmacy and there are still some relics from back in that day adorning the side of the building. Once Johnston’s husband passed, she decided to take her hobby of writing into a full time gig. She ended up becoming an internationally acclaimed writer, selling millions of books around the globe.

While her books may have gone world wide, if you ask the folks who work at Penny Lane she still lives there to this day.

Penny Lane will be a stop along the Haunted Historic Evansville’s tours coming up in late October.

