Home Indiana Evansville Evansville City Councilwoman Connie Robinson Not Seeking Reelection January 18th, 2019 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Evansville City Councilwoman Connie Robinson, who currently serves the city’s 4th ward, will not be seeking reelection. This ends a 24 year run of representing the River City.

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election as Evansville’s City Councilwoman 4th ward. My first campaign was based on the slogan a new beginning and over the last 2 decades many things have been accomplished,” Robinson said.

She says she is planning to stay involved in local politics, even though she is stepping away from her elected position.

Democrat Alex Burton is planning to file to run for the 4th ward seat.

“I am looking forward to spending time with my family,” Robinson said.

Comments

comments