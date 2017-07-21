An Evansville City Councilman’s charges have been dismissed. Jonathan Weaver was facing criminal misdemeanor charges that stemmed from allegedly violating a protective order.

Evansville Police say in December Weaver showed up at The Ford Center where his ex-wife is employed. Weaver and his ex-wife Amanda Gatson both have protective orders against one another.

However, police say Weaver violated Gatson’s order in December when he went to the concession where she was working and ordered a beer. Gatson claims the two have been divorced since 2015 and he continued to harass her.

Weaver claimed no one told him he was facing criminal charges and said he did nothing wrong. He also said he filed a complaint against Gatson for computer trespass in 2015 however no charges have been filed.

His charges have been dismissed.

